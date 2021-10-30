Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,090.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 354,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 160,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth about $2,037,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

