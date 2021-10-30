Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The business had revenue of $419.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Plantronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.70 EPS.

NYSE:POLY traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,740. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

POLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, COO Warren Schlichting acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $57,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Shull bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,432,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

