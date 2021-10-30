Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post sales of $139.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.48 million and the lowest is $127.85 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $28.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 386.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $501.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.01 million to $518.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $639.58 million, with estimates ranging from $582.60 million to $705.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLYA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

PLYA opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,595 shares of company stock worth $848,060 in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $7,752,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after buying an additional 703,469 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

