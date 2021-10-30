Playgroundz (IOG) Hits Market Capitalization of $233,939.78

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $233,939.78 and $907.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00071932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,827.41 or 1.00416316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.79 or 0.06986709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00021902 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

