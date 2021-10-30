Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Shares of PLTK opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. Playtika has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 1,008.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth about $1,967,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth about $19,447,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter worth about $4,024,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 1,056.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

