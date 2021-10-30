Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Plexus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.170 EPS.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $87.32. 120,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,197. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.42. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Plexus stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Plexus worth $12,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.