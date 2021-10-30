Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $93.21, but opened at $87.54. Plexus shares last traded at $87.31, with a volume of 340 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Plexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

