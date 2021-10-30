Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLUG. TheStreet raised Plug Power from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.54 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.59.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

