Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) Insider Daniel Joseph King Purchases 3,824 Shares

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) insider Daniel Joseph King purchased 3,824 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,307 ($17.08) per share, with a total value of £49,979.68 ($65,298.77).

PLUS opened at GBX 1,316.50 ($17.20) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,429.64. Plus500 Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,234 ($16.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598 ($20.88).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLUS. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

