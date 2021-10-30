POA (POA) Price Tops $0.0239 on Top Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, POA has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,208,441 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
