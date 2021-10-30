Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 334,488 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 102.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,488 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $29,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $880,612.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,760,107. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

