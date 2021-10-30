Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,497 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.64% of Ichor worth $25,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 236.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 372.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICHR stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.