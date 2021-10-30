Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 255.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,405,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010,468 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $31,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after buying an additional 601,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after acquiring an additional 616,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCM. Barclays began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

R1 RCM stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

