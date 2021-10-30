Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $23.91 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 975,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,907,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,283 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

