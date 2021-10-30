Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $22.59 Million Investment in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 686,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,592,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of HollyFrontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 364.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 162,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 127,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 587,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth $2,295,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

NYSE HFC opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.72.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.