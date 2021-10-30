Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $26.79 Million Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,097,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,794,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 331.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

