Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,829,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Zscaler as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $1,384,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,515,206.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,329 shares of company stock worth $100,966,421. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $318.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.21 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $319.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

