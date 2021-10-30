Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Polaris has increased its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Polaris to earn $10.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

PII stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a 52 week low of $88.77 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

