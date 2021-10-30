Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $148.00 at Wedbush

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PII. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.27.

PII opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.63. Polaris has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Polaris in the second quarter worth $380,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Polaris by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

