Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Robert W. Baird

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PII. Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.27.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

