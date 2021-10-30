PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Shares Down 4.4%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) was down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.

About PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

