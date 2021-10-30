PPL (NYSE:PPL) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.58.
Shares of PPL opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. PPL has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after buying an additional 303,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 391,467 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,317,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.
About PPL
PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.
Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.