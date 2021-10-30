PPL (NYSE:PPL) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. PPL has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after buying an additional 303,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 391,467 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,317,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

