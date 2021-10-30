Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $565.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

