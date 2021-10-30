Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PDS shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $8,410,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $4,170,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PDS traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 42,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,146. The stock has a market cap of $588.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.00. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

