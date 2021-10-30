Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Primis Financial stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. 60,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,596. The company has a market cap of $371.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $16.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primis Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

