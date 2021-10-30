Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PFHD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Professional from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Get Professional alerts:

PFHD opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. Professional has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $251.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Professional will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Professional by 47.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Professional by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Professional by 447.2% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 180,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Professional by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Professional by 38.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.