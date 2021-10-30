Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,686,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

CMG opened at $1,779.03 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,862.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1,657.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

