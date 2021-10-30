Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Profound Medical from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PROF opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 18.7% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in Profound Medical by 66.3% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Profound Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

