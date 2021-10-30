Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
NASDAQ PROF opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $275.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $28.97.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
About Profound Medical
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
