Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $275.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Profound Medical will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

