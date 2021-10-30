Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,890,000 shares, an increase of 112.9% from the September 30th total of 10,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 33,919,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,722,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $285.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -2.44. Progenity has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $7.86.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Progenity will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PROG shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

