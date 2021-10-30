Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.75.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $61.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.73. Progyny has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.
In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,097.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,797,639. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth $38,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
