Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $61.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.73. Progyny has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,097.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,797,639. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth $38,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

