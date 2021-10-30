ProShare Advisors LLC Has $103,000 Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after buying an additional 817,436 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 373,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 145,893 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 172,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GSKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.