ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 29.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,648.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.14.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.04.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

