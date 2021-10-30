ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $52,000 Position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 181,912.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 29,106 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 571.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 146,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

SEEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seelos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

