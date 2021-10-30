ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 93,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,764,806 shares.The stock last traded at $80.46 and had previously closed at $79.23.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 585.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

