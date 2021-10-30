ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $152.88

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.88 and last traded at $152.47, with a volume of 2101245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,728,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 233,900.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 376.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7,979.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

