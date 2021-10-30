Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $78.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

PB stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.31. 894,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,887. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

