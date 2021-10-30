Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

Provident Financial has increased its dividend by 3.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $17.05 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

