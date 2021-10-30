PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of PIFMY stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $24.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31.

Get PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.9738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.