Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 45,194 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Datadog were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Datadog by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDOG opened at $167.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $168.73.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,986.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.51, for a total transaction of $2,377,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,939,438 shares of company stock valued at $412,556,215. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

