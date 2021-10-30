Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $42,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $52,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

