Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $15,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $210.27 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,336 shares of company stock worth $14,841,509. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

