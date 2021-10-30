Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $12.79 Million Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 154,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 69,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQUA opened at $41.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94 and a beta of 1.87. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $42.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

