Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,451,000 after purchasing an additional 403,625 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $70,040,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,365 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $116,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Expedia Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $164.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.