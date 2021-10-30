Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 5,870 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,320,000 after buying an additional 172,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,138,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,808,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,672,000 after buying an additional 106,242 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

Shares of HSY opened at $175.35 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.36 and its 200-day moving average is $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

