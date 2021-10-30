Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

