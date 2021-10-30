Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 18,368 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,368 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.55% of WW International worth $13,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in WW International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. WW International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.22.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

