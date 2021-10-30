PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Reduced by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,380,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,877,000 after buying an additional 276,351 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,117,000 after buying an additional 132,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

PulteGroup stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.