PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $70.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.