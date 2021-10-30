Putnam Investments LLC Has $6.85 Million Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

